Hamba- Mliswa Celebrates Muda Ncube Dismissal

Norton legislator (independent), Temba Mliswa has celebrated the ouster of State Security Minister, Owen Muda Ncube.

Dr Misheck Sibanda, the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet announced this Monday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had relieved Ncube of his duties citing unspecified misconduct “inappropriate for a Minister of Government.”

Moments later, Mliswa who has in recent months been at loggerheads with Ncube who he had been accusing Ncube of abusing his office, posted on microblogging site, Twitter, celebrating the removal of Ncube from office.

BEST MOVE EVER!! Sources say this letter was handed to him whilst he was conducting a CIO Director’s meeting this morning. Hamba! I told you we didn’t need this guy, he created too many problems and was a huge liability to not only the Party, but to @edmnangagwa too

One can’t just treat people wrongly with impunity. I don’t usually get such info wrong. People who occupy such positions must be qualified and support the country’s vision; serious people. This isn’t an office to be abused or used to settle personal scores

Our security system was a laughing stock. How does one who hasn’t been in the struggle, has no experience and is uneducated comprehend and formulate security strategies? DG Matanga, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1………

Today I’m popping champagne HAMBA!-Pindula News