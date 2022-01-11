Hamba- Mliswa Speaks On Muda Ncube Dismissal

Tinashe Sambiri|Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa has hailed the dismissal of State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube.

Ncube was relieved of his duties by Mr Mnangagwa on Monday.

Mliswa said he would drink to it( celebrating Muda Ncube’s dismissal).

“BEST MOVE EVER!! Sources say this letter was handed to him whilst he was conducting a CIO Director’s meeting this morning. Hamba! I told you we didn’t need this guy, he created too many problems and was a huge liability to not only the Party, but to

@edmnangagwa

too

Our security system was a laughing stock. How does one who hasn’t been in the struggle, has no experience and is uneducated comprehend and formulate security strategies?

DG Matanga, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1………

Today I’m popping champagne Clinking glasses Bottle with popping cork HAMBA,” Mliswa wrote on Twitter.