Job Vacancy Announcement At First Mutual Life Assurance Company
11 January 2022
First Mutual Life Assurance Company, is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill two Harare-based vacancies of Client Relationship Consultant that have arisen within the company.

Below is the job advert:

Job Specification

• Coordinating and managing partnerships/bancassurance – developing strong relationships with the requisite partners’ network, identifying the key decision-makers and movers within the organizations help to move marketing campaigns and initiatives forward

• Delivering company’s value propositions and insights to the partnership programme, e.g., market/consumer surveys, behavioural economics support, reinsurance collaboration, product review.

• Leading implementation of new products, product features or enhancements for the partnership programme; tracking performance and KPIs across the programme

• Planning, executing, and managing the partnership/bancassurance programme’s product insurance lifecycle and processes • Conducting client workshops for Administrators

• Resolving general policy queries on a daily basis.

• Analysing, segmenting, targeting, and positioning the clients on an ongoing basis.

• Growing existing business organically through conversion of legacy policies, upgrading policies and following up on existing stop orders to ensure all staff are on scheme.

• Identifying opportunities for potential business growth.

• Providing input for the formulation of the overall First Mutual Life Business CRM strategy.

Person Specification

• Degree in Marketing/ Insurance

• 1-year experience in the insurance industry

• Defensive driving certificate is a must

• Tech-Savvy

• Ability to build and maintain relationships

• Highly innovative

• Excellent communication and presentation skills.

• Team Player

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: caree[email protected] Applications should be sent bynot later than 13 January