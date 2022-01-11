First Mutual Life Assurance Company, is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill two Harare-based vacancies of Client Relationship Consultant that have arisen within the company.
Below is the job advert:
Job Specification
• Coordinating and managing partnerships/bancassurance – developing strong relationships with the requisite partners’ network, identifying the key decision-makers and movers within the organizations help to move marketing campaigns and initiatives forward
• Delivering company’s value propositions and insights to the partnership programme, e.g., market/consumer surveys, behavioural economics support, reinsurance collaboration, product review.
• Leading implementation of new products, product features or enhancements for the partnership programme; tracking performance and KPIs across the programme
• Planning, executing, and managing the partnership/bancassurance programme’s product insurance lifecycle and processes • Conducting client workshops for Administrators
• Resolving general policy queries on a daily basis.
• Analysing, segmenting, targeting, and positioning the clients on an ongoing basis.
• Growing existing business organically through conversion of legacy policies, upgrading policies and following up on existing stop orders to ensure all staff are on scheme.
• Identifying opportunities for potential business growth.
• Providing input for the formulation of the overall First Mutual Life Business CRM strategy.
Person Specification
• Degree in Marketing/ Insurance
• 1-year experience in the insurance industry
• Defensive driving certificate is a must
• Tech-Savvy
• Ability to build and maintain relationships
• Highly innovative
• Excellent communication and presentation skills.
• Team Player
Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: caree[email protected] Applications should be sent bynot later than 13 January