Mliswa Pokes Susan Mutami Over Mudha Dismissal

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has poked his former girlfriend Susan Mutami over the yesterday’s dismissal of State Security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mliswa who yesterday went over the moon about Mudha’s dismissal reminded Mutami that her uncle had lost his job.

The motormouth legislator has previously accused Mudha and Local Government minister July Moyo of using Mutami against him.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said;

Ku Australia uko tell Mai Matwins kuti Uncle Mudha basa rapera kuno. Zvayendwa. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) January 11, 2022

Mudha was expelled from government on Monday afternoon, accused of misconduct in what rumors claim emanates from Zanu PF factional fights which reached fever pitch during the just ended provincial elections.