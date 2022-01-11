ZEC Invites Foreign Observers For By-Elections

Share

By-The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has invited observers ahead of the March by-elections which will see 117 local authorities and 28 National Assembly seats up for grabs.

Most of the seats became vacant following recalls of MDC-Alliance members by rival MDC-T following a Supreme Court verdict that Nelson Chamisa illegally assumed the leadership of the opposition party. Polling in other areas has been necessitated by the death of MPs and councillors.

ZEC has since gazetted the election observer fees which will see local observers and local media accredited with Zimbabwe Media Commission paying US$10 or equivalent using the bank rate.

The commission said observers from the African continent will pay US$20 while observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe will pay US$50.

Journalists from international media houses will also pay US$50 accreditation fees while observers from outside Africa will have to part with US$100. Read the statement:

The Zec hereby invites applications from observers and media for accreditation to observe by-elections in respect of 28 National Assembly Constituencies as indicated in Proclamation No.1 of 2022 and 117 Local Authority wards to be held on 26 March 2022. All applicants must be received at ZEC Head Office no later than 22 March 2022. The accreditation of successful applicants shall be conducted between 8AM and 5PM at venues to be advised commencing 18 January 2022.

ZEC said the Nomination Court will sit on January 26, 2022, commencing from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Bulawayo Nomination Court will sit at the Bulawayo City Council’s boardroom while in Matabeleland North three venues have been designated; Bubi Rural District Council boardroom, Victoria Falls Council boardroom.

In Matabeleland South, the Nomination Court will sit at Beitbridge Town Council, Gwanda Town Council, Umzingwane RDC and Insiza RDC boardrooms.

More: The Chronicle