#BREAKING– @ARTUZ Membership currently demonstrating at NSSA House where the #NJNC is currently taking place. They are demanding the restoration of the Pre 2018 October Salaries ….Visit https://t.co/RMz9FsvEJW for more pic.twitter.com/ZIN0qDEjaO— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 12, 2022
JUST IN: Our lawyers are attending to locating some @ARTUZ_teachers members who have send a distress call to us indicating that they have been arrested in Harare. More details to follow…
— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) January 12, 2022
We have just got Trust Maanda, our member lawyer to assist in offering emergency legal support services to @ARTUZ_teachers leaders & members detained at Harare Central Police Station.— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) January 12, 2022
Among those detained at Harare Central Police Station & being represented by @TinasheChinox of @ZLHRLawyers is a freelance journalist Mary Mundeya.— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) January 12, 2022
