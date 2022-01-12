Bulawayo Man In Court Over Noisy S*x

B-A Bulawayo man who has made his mother’s life a living hell by having noisy s*x has appeared in court.

The man’s mother, Loveness Makonye (58) of Entumbane suburb, revealed that she hardly sleeps as her son, Talent Makonye (29), frequently hires sex workers and has noisy s*x with them.

Makonye described her son as a s*x maniac who hardly lets a day pass by without disturbing her peace. Attempts to make him change his ways have been abortive as Talent turns violent and insults her.

He told her she has no right to reprimand him as the house belongs to his late father.

In her affidavit, she said: “I am applying for a protection order against my son Talent.

Whenever he is from drinking alcohol, he would bring a lady and they would start making noise during their s*x sessions thereby disturbing my peace. When I try to warn him against disturbing my peace he would shout at me.

At one point I knocked at his door, he then opened the door while hurling insults at me. He then assaulted me saying I’m disturbing him. I have engaged his uncle to talk to him, but he does not reform.”

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Makonye a protection order against her son. Talent was ordered to refrain from bringing his lovers home. He was also ordered not to physically and verbally abuse his mother.