FIFA Bans Ivory Coast Goalkeeper

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo has been slapped with a ban by FIFA and will no longer take part in his team’s Afcon 2021 Group E opener against Equatorial Guinea tonight.

Gbohouo’s ban comes after he violated doping rules. The 33-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.

According to BBC Africa, the Elephants’ head coach Patrice Beaumelle was notified about the doping violation on 26 December but went on to register the player for the tournament.

“We had hope of getting a favourable response from Fifa but yesterday I learned that they were upholding their decision,” Beaumelle said.

Gbohouo, who plays his club football in Ethiopia for Wolkite City, has since appealed against the ruling.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe