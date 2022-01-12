Joana Mamombe In Court Again

By- Harare Magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa has deferred the matter of MDC Alliance’s Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri to February 10 for a possible trial date.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are facing allegations of staging an illegal demonstration in breach of Covid-19 regulations banning gatherings.

However, Mamombe and Chimbiri put the State on notice that if it fails to furnish them with a trial date on the next sitting they will apply for refusal of further remand.

The two activists were arrested after holding a news conference on the steps of the Harare Magistrates Court denouncing the arrest of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe.

-Herald