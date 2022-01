Komichi Likens Mwonzora To Jesus Christ | FULL TWEET

Jesus Christ and Moses are two Great Leaders who had Great Visions.

They were crucified, Castigated & insulted by their own people but they never abandoned their Visions.

MDC-T Leadership has a Great Vision, we will not Surrender.

Victory is Certain – Morgen Komichi

Morgen Komichi