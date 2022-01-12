MDC T By-election Candidate Throws Mwonzora Under The Bus

As Khupe faction member Sibusisiwe Adams request her name to be removed from pro Mwonzora faction list.

12 January 2022

Wezhira Munya

MDC T led by Mwonzora suffers a big blow after Sibusisiwe Adams , the ward 9 candidate refuses to participate in the forth coming elections.

Sibusisiwe Adams wrote the letter to MDC T Secretary General Pauline Mpariwa request her name to be removed from the list of candidates.

Adam writes, “l Sibusisiwe Adams hereby withdraw my candidature in ward 9 by elections. Can l be removed from your list of candidates.”

One close confident of Sibusisiwe Adams said, “Adams is a close friend and confident of MDC T vice president Khupe. Her participation under Mwonzora is a great betrayal of Khupe. Khupe is fighting against Mwonzora.”

Khupe’s grudge with Mwonzora emanated from rigged extraordinary congress. Khupe was beaten by Mwonzora thugs and her body guard Mashumba was equally injured by violent MDC T youth.

Violence has been a trade mark of MDC T since Mwonzora became the president.

The writer of this article, was informed that, some MDC T candidates in the forthcoming by elections will withdraw from the election on the eve of election.

Some candidates are of the view that, MDC T under Mwonzora will not win any ward or parliament seat.

MDC T has no strong structures across the country. Mwonzora has failed to have candidates in 33 constituencies and wards.

MDC T members are afraid to participate in the forth coming by elections due to fear of defeat by MDC Alliance led President Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora and MDC T leaders met Zanu PF President Mnangangwa at state house immediately after the announcement of by elections.

Many political analysts are of the view that romantic relation between Mwonzora and Zanu PF has helped MDC T to steal Harvest House, political finances, recalls of elected MDC Alliance members and persecution of MDC Alliance president Chamisa and MDC T leaders.

All the events point support the narrative that MDC T under Mwonzora is Zanu PF proxy.