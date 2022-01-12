Mnangagwa Ally Loses US$5K To Armed Robbers

By- Armed robbers raided a Mashwede Holdings food court in Southlea Park, Harare, early Monday morning and got away with a safe containing over US$5 000 after attacking some security guards manning the premises.

No arrests have been made and police detectives from the CID Homicide are still looking for the suspects.

Although the details were still sketchy, sources close to the investigations said the gang raided the premises at around 1 am before attacking the security guards manning the premises.

They then broke into one of the offices and took away the safe that contained the money before disappearing.

A manhunt has since been launched for the robbers.

Mashwede Holdings was in 2020 raided by robbers who got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

In that incident, Conwell Junior Kasambarare (26), believed to be part of the famous Musa Taj Abdul gang, Spicer Takawira and Musafare Mupamhanga are alleged to be part of the gang that robbed the premises. He was arrested.

Kasambarare who is facing multiple robbery and housebreaking charges failed to turn up in court for his latest remand hearing last Tuesday, prompting the issuance of a warrant of arrest and police have launched a manhunt for him, yet again.

More: The Herald