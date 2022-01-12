Mwonzora Grabs Gweru Mayoral Post

By- Former Gweru mayor and councillor for ward 1, Hamutendi Kombayi has bounced back as the city’s mayor.

Kombayi belongs to the Douglas Mwonzor’s MDC-T. He replaces Josiah Makombe, who was recently recalled as councillor by Mwonzora.

Kombayi polled 11 votes against Martin Chivoko’s 4 votes in an election which was held at the Town House Tuesday morning.

Kombayi was fired as the mayor of Gweru in 2017 by the then Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.