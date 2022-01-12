Shock As Wife Skins Hubby’s Manhood

Share

ZVISHAVANE – A Zvishavane man’s life is hanging precariously after his wife and mother-in-law skinned his penis from the head up to the point where the organ meets the testicles.

The incident happened three weeks ago on Christmas Day.

Gladys Shava (26) and her mother Laida Mwedzi (45) were on Thursday remanded in custody to January 17, 2022 after they appearing before Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wochiunga for attempted murder charges, according to documents in the hands of The Mirror.

The accused who are from Vengai Village under Chief Mazvihwa allegedly also tried to cut off Onias Hove’s penis from near the testicles thereby leaving it dangling by a tiny piece of flesh, according to pictures in the hands of The Mirror.

The complainant’s relatives believe that the two women wanted to sell the skin and penis to be used for juju in South Africa.

Calvin Domire-Sani, a relative who spoke to The Mirror said doctors have written off Hove’s penis and said it will be useless even if it is saved from being cut off completely.

“His life is hanging precariously after going through this gruesome cruelty. He will no longer be able to sleep with a woman even if he is to survive,” Domire-Sani told The Mirror.

Documents in the hands of The Mirror indicate that Hove and Shava stayed for many years as husband and wife at Mwedzi’s homestead. The incident happened just after his wife had returned from South Africa and the two struck him on the head and he fell unconscious.

They then pulled him into the house where they skinned his penis and he became conscious when they were trying to cut off the penis.

“They locked him in the house for three days until someone alerted us. We found him almost dead and the two said that the skin peeled off as they were ‘playing’ with the penis.

Magistrate Archie Wochiunga remanded the duo in custody and advised to apply bail in the high court.- Masvingo Mirror