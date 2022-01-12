Young Zim Nurse Dies In UK 5 Months After Relocating

Divine Mupoperi was a young, vibrant and bubbly lady. Born on the 6th of August 1991 in the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe.

She was the last born in a family of four (4). She trained at Gweru Provincial Hospital for her Diploma in Nursing from 2013 to 2016, after which she was deployed at Harare Hospital, Zimbabwe, where she has been working up until August 2021 when she decided to relocate to the UK, Isle of Wight in search of greener pastures.



She was working at St Mary’s Hospital since 22 November 2021.

It is sad that Divine was found dead in her apartment on 9th January 2022 from suspected seizures during her sleep. Post mortem precedures are currently underway.



She is survived by three children, a 12 year old and twins who are 16 months old.



As Divine’s family and friends we are broken.



We appeal to well-wishers for assistance to repatriate Divine’s body home, so her siblings, relatives and children can get a chance to say good bye to her. LINK TO DONATE