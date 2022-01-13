17 Die In Limpopo Crash

By- Seventeen (17) have been killed, while eight (8) others were injured in a horrific road traffic accident in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.

A 22-seater bus collided head-on collision with a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday night resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mike Maringa confirmed the incident, saying 17 occupants of the bus, including the driver, were burnt to death. Said Maringa:

The bus burst into flames and 17 occupants trapped inside, including the driver were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact.

Eight people survived, six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries.

It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a burst tyre resulting in the collision.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya consoled the affected families and wished speedy recovery to the survivors.