After The Storm Unite And Move On ZANU PF Is United

BY DR MASIMBA MAVAZA | We are living in the times of disquiet. A great many people fear getting trampled, thwarted, left behind. Corrupt cadres take their jobs. Stubborn selfish senior members take their dignity.

Demagogues take their rights. Warlords and land barons take their lives. Unprincipled leaders fuel divisions and take their future.

And yet people believe in the spirit and ideas that bring us together as party loyalists. They believe in the leadership of Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. But do they believe in you as a provincial executive member? Are you in a position because of the people? Do they believe you as a leader, you will put people first? Because we, the leaders, must deliver for the sake of our party.

Common ideals and hope, and the legacy of our freedom unite the members of the party and promote that association between them which, has contributed significantly to the cause of human freedom.

This Country was born of the endeavours of countless men and women from different provinces who, over the decades, have pursued the aims of the preservation of peace between each other, equality of justice for all before the law and the right of the Zimbabweans to live their lives in freedom and security. To exercise their right to vote in any election without unfairness.

The constitution of the party and indeed that of the country was framed with a view to giving expression to these great purposes and so forming a fitting memorial to the men and women whose toil and sacrifices turned those ideas into reality of faith for the citizens of Zimbabwe. We are still far from the achievement of the ideals which we have mentioned but we must not be discouraged. The peoples of the Zimbabwe expect ZANU PF to persevere in its efforts.

The president by removing Mudha from Office he has shown that there are no sacred cows in the party. He hit the nail on the head with devastating accuracy. Further the president should descend upon other political culprits with little mercy other wise we will pay the ultimate price what an expensive luxury we can ill afford at this juncture.

We must remember that Midlands must lead by example and any poor election performance would have dangerous ripple effects elsewhere nothing short of calling it extrapolative.

Strategically Midlands is our political centre of gravity and should not be lost. Once we negligently and carelessly lose it then we have a mammoth task ahead to recoup trust and confidence. Fundamental issue is to instill discipline and unity of forcued purpose.

Any efforts of personalising the party must be seen as the most grievous sin. Abuse of power or abuse of authority, in the form of “malfeasance in office” or “official abuse of power”, is the commission of an unlawful act, done in an official capacity, which affects the performance of official duties. Malfeasance in office is often a just cause for removal of an elected official by statute or recall. Officials who utilize abuse of power are often those who exploit the ability to use corruption in their advantage.

The president did not hesitate to wield the axe. What we need now is to hold hands and move on as one.

Moving forward after a setback, especially an emotional one, can be quite a challenge. When we encounter a major life situation, we can be stripped of our energy and we need to regroup. What tools can we use to help us regroup? How can we be sure that we take that situation, learn from it, and become better because of it? How we handle stress and major setbacks is entirely up to us.

The actions of some leaders dented the faith of many in our party democracy.

But now we need to hold hands and move on. It is entirely up to us, how we rebound from these issues is completely under our control. In any negative situation, there is usually some good along with the more pervasive bad. Though it may not be easy to look for the good in a moment of conflict or anger, there is usually time for reflection where we can uncover the good or the positives that come from a negative situation. The key for all of us is to take the time to look for the good so something positive can be pulled from any negative situation.

As ZANU PF we must be able to find the good within the bad we must use the provincial elections as motivation/fuel. Every situation, whether it’s good or bad, provides energy. How you interpret and choose to use that energy is entirely up to you. Take the energy produced by your negative situation and use it as fuel to power yourself forward for the benefit of the party.

We must Learn from the experience and Realize the purpose of the setback in our overall life plan. Whether you believe in your destiny being predetermined or things happening for a reason, something occured during your setback that positively positioned you for the future. At the time the setback may have been a serious cause of stress but, in time, you realized (or will come to realize) that it happened for a reason and made you better because of it. We must always remember that people are looking the world is watching.

ZANU PF is a party which form a free association of fully independent individuals and which have widely different histories, cultures and traditions but united with blood shed by our brothers sisters and parents.

The people of Zimbabwe regard their continuing association with one another and joint service to their high ideals as still an essential contribution to country’s peace and justice. They add and will continue to add to a tried element of strength, and of accumulated experience.

ZANU PF is party dedicated to peace, and development. The Province which house the president is Midlands. This is a greatest honour for Midlands and it must lead honourably. In it men and women from all these provinces– large or small, powerful or weak – can exercise an influence that might otherwise be denied them. The Midlands also originates and inspires a wide range of social and economic activities for the benefit of the whole nation.

As the honoured province we must behave honourably. We must be united. Unity is an important element for the society we live in, as we all together form this whole nation. “Strength is always with the Unity” is a well-known phrase and it is totally true. Unity represents togetherness and being there for each other like we all are one. Therefore, in unity, everyone stands together for every big and small problem. People fight over insignificant and stupid things and in the end, they end up with loneliness and emptiness.

People help and support each other. This we must do as ZANU PF.It is a true fact that when we stay in unity then we may get guidance from others, for both personal and professional matters including the solutions also we can only win as one.

Staying in unity is always good for our growth and as well as for the development of the nation. Moreover, it is also good for the members of the party in particular and all-round development of our members.

We must remember that When we work or perform any task together, we get motivated and encouraged to work harder with each other. Also, we motivate each other to achieve the goals and this teamwork results in a great motivational factor.

Whenever we work together as a team, we easily accomplish superior goals which are sometimes not possible alone.

Fighting any mission becomes much easier when we have a number of people involved in the mission.

Unity can only be achieved when an individual is ready to sacrifice his/her individual interests and work for the betterment of the party and country as a whole with coordination. Undoubtedly the spirit of unity should be inborn. The party can play an essential role in the process of building unity among the public.

The future of our party will be determined, not only by the degree to which its members observe strictly the provisions of the constitution and cooperate in its practical activities, but also by the strength of its people’s devotion to the pursuit of those great ideals to which we are prepared to die for.

When justice and respect for obligations are firmly established, ZANU PF will more confidently achieve the goal of a party at peace, law abiding and prosperous for which men and women have striven so long and which is the heart’s desire of every province here represented.

We have By-elections coming soon let us forget our fights. Let us come together and move on. Let us remain united. United we stand divided we fall.

Let us all put down our ego and fight own.

ZANU PF YOU AND ME HAVE WORK TO DO.

