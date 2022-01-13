Another CAG Bus In Horror Crash

By A Gokwe-bound CAG bus rammed into the back of a kombi that was travelling in the same direction along the Gokwe-Siyabuwa road, killing a female passenger on the spot while five others were injured.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

He said the driver of a kombi which was travelling to Gokwe reduced speed intending to turn right at an intersection when it was hit in the back by the bus which was also headed towards Gokwe town. Said Insp. Mahoko:

The bus which was being driven by one Rufaro Charangwa (42) rammed into the back of the kombi, killing a female passenger on the spot.

Five other people in the kombi were injured and were taken to Gokwe District Hospital.