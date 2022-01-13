Armed Robbers Hit Rusape Families, Get Away With US$15K

By-Police In Manicaland province said they are investigating cases in

six armed robbers pounced on Rusape residents and stole US$15 000.

The Police said the unknown suspects who were armed with two unidentified pistols broke into a house and stole a 300AH solar battery, two cellphones and a toy gun.

Police said the suspects then proceeded to the next house, where they pounced at five complainants who were asleep in separate bedrooms and tied them with curtains while demanding cash.

“They stole US$15 000, ZAR 2 200, four cellphones and drove away in one of the complainants’ Honda Fit vehicle,” said the Police.

” unlawful entry into premises and theft occurred at Ridgemond Park, Rusape on Wednesday around 1 AM,” Police further posted.