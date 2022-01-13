Butau Still In Shock, Pleads For Psychological Support

By- Mutare accident hero, Sizirani Butau, who risked his life and saved the victims of an accident that occurred near Mutare on Christman Eve says he is experiencing psychological trauma as he recovers at Queen Mary Hospital.

The Kadoma truck driver became an instant national hero after he rescued eight people from an inferno following a head-on collision involving a speeding bus and a truck a few kilometres outside Mutare on 24 December 2021.

He, however, sustained serious burns while retrieving people who were trapped in the bus which caught fire following the collision.

Speaking to ZBC News, Butau said he was grateful to the nation for donating funds towards his medical bills. He said:

I am still in shock, I still need time to heal. My body sometimes shakes and I sometimes see the visions. I am suffering more psychologically.

For the bills, I am grateful to the nation. I was accepted here at Queen Mary Hospital. When I went to Harare for assessment, Mars offered an ambulance I am thankful.

Doctors estimate that Butau might take up to three months to fully recover as he sustained 30 per cent burns.