Chamisa Clocks 1 Million Twitter Followers

Share

By-MDC-Alliance President has reached at least 1 million followers on his tweeter handle.

Chamisa said these would be converted into votes in the next year’s elections.

He posted on the same platform:

Wow!! We have done it. We have hit the mark and reached a milestone. We’re now 900 000. Almost getting to a million. Thank you, friends. Thank you family. God bless you!

Wow!! We have done it. We have hit the mark and reached a milestone. We’re now 900 000. Almost getting to a million. Thank you friends. Thank you family. God bless you! pic.twitter.com/1OlpDIfUOR — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) January 13, 2022