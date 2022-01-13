ERC Statement On By- Elections Proclamations

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) has called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to proclaim local authority by-elections after President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections to fill in vacant National Assembly seats.

We publish below a statement issued by the ERC on Wednesday on the proclamation of by-elections:

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) welcomes proclamation 26 March 2022 as the day for by-elections through Statutory Instrument 1 of 2022 by the President of Zimbabwe.

The SI 1 of 2022 orders election to fill vacant parliamentary seats as provided for in section 38 of the Electoral Act.

The ERC has long maintained that the Statutory Instrument 225A of 2020 which had suspended by-elections was illegal.

Essentially, this explains the President’s proclamation of by-elections, setting aside SI225A of 2020.

The ERC now calls on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to proclaim the outstanding local authority by-elections according to Electoral Act Section 121 (1) b) (ii).

ERC would like to urge the electoral commission to take the opportunity of the 26 of March 2022 by-elections to implement the administrative reforms that do not require the legislature or the executive to take effect.

Particularly all the elements that ensure that the electoral processes are more transparent and open i.e inclusion of stakeholders in the processes, availing the voters roll and other materials openly.

Conclusively, we urge the ZEC, Parliament of Zimbabwe, the Government of Zimbabwe, Civics and Political Parties to critically reflect and agree on a roadmap on electoral reforms especially issues raised by the 2018 harmonized local and international election observer missions.

The scheduled by-elections must be used as a measure to test the country’s preparedness for a free, fair and credible election in the upcoming 2023 Harmonized elections. Therefore, there is an urgent need to implement electoral reforms.