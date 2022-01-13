NetOne Launches “Dzidzo”For Students

By A Correspondent- State-owned mobile network operator, NetOne, has launched “Dzidzo”, a data bundle for University students accessible at a discounted cost.

The 5GB bundle costs only ZWL$1 000 and will be valid for a week. The bundle is cheaper than the 5GB monthly bundle which goes for ZWL$4 400.

In a statement on Thursday, NetOne head of marketing and public relations, Roselyn Chisveto, said:

The Dzidzo bundle will only be valid for a week. It will be accessed via the *171# platform by numbers in the student class of service.

A separate Class of Service was created and Universities will be assisting in providing links to their Registry Database, where registered students with NetOne numbers will be able to access the bundle.

-statemedia