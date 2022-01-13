New Twist In T Freddy Rape Case As ZBC Presenter Is Accused Of Dangling Nude Pics To Seduce The Prophet

By A Correspondent| ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti used nude pictures, audio and text messages to demand sex from Prophet T Freddy, court heard on Thursday.

During cross examination prophet T Freddy’s defence counsel said Makuti consented to sexual act and seduced the man of God by sending nude pictures and pestering for sex.

The nude pictures, Audio and text messages were produced in court and the defence counsel said the mobile number used to send the audios was belong to her, though she confirmed that it was her number she said she was not the one with her phones that time.

The prophet who is represented by Everson Chatambudza and Jivas Mudimu quirred why she was sending audios asking for a kiss and sex from the man of God.

Makuti however denied saying she never send nude pictures but they were taken from her phone.

“I know the picture it was taken by my husband while bathing. As for the other pictures I don’t know it was taken when my husband was alive and we were in Nyanga,” she said.

The defence counsel said Makuti seduced the man of God and he fell victim to her, lured him to bed and fabricating.