Prophet T Freddy Nudes In Court | BREAKING

By Court Correspondent | RAPE accused Goodness and Mercy ministries founder, Tapiwa Freddy Thursday produced in court, nudes, audios and Whatsapp messages sent to him by the alleged victim.

As tables turn, the complainant, a ZBC radio presenter was heard begging for sex in the audio played in court.

“I am hungry l want sex. I am failing to control my sexual feelings,” she was heard saying.

The victim however denied that it was her voice although the recording showed her mobile number.

Fighting for his freedom, Freddy, who is being reprsented by his attorney, (Walter Magaya’s lawyer) Everson Chatambudza said the complainant is the one who seduced the cleric with her photos.

After that she started begging for sex and the two later started sleeping together with consent.

Freddy also brought nude pictures he allegedly received from his alleged victim.

But she insisted that he is the one who took the photos from her phone.

She said some photos were taken by late husband.

Freddy denies raping the presenter.-ZimEye