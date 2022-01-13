Will ZRP Arrest Passion Java For Violating Policing Regulations?

Tinashe Sambiri|Team Pachedu has urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to arrest controversial preacher Passion Java for criminal nuisance.

In a photograph circulating on social media, Java is seen wearing a police hat after taking it from a bemused cop.

According to political observers, Java is taking advantage of his pact with Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to disregard standing policing rules.

Java has not been arrested for deliberately violating COVID-19 regulations.

Team Pachedu argued:

“In 2014, you arrested Robert Boyiboyi for criminal nuisance after sharing a photo wearing police uniform.

Now, Passion Java has committed the same crime.

Are you going to arrest him, or we are all now allowed to wear police uniform freely?”