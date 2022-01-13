Zim Actress Scores A First In Zambia

Local actress Cleopatra Mashingaidze has become the first Zimbabwean artiste to win Zambia’s Zikomo Africa Awards that honour entrepreneurs, fashion designers, dancers and actors on the continent.

The Harare-based Mashingaidze was adjudged the Best Actress of the Month for January under the People’s Choice category at the awards that featured artistes from across the region.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Mashingaidze said she felt honoured to be the first Zimbabwean to win such an award.

“Zikomo has always been working with other countries and Zimbabwe was always left behind. This year, I will be working very hard and my hope is to win the Best Actress of the Year for Zimbabwe at an international level,” she said.

“Part of my benefits for winning the award Zikomo are going to help me push my works both locally and internationally. This will definitely help to boost my career considering their followers.”

Mashingaidze was among the 14 students who recently graduated with acting certificates from the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy.

As a way of taking her career to the next level, she recently launched a television talk show called What Men Want, which livestreams on Facebook.

She has also featured in a series of local dramas such as Wadiwa Wepamoyo by veteran author Aaron Chiwundura Moyo, Chipo The Gift, 30 February, Love Diaries, Pedyo Kure, Unspoken Truth and Tozeza Baba.

-Newsday