BREAKING: Prophet T Freddy Says Rape Accuser Is Bedding ZBC Boss

By Court Correspondent | RAPE accused Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Tapiwa Freddy claims that his alleged victim, a ZBC presenter is bedding her boss.

This emerged as his trial continued before Harare magistrate Gloria Takundwa on Friday.

During cross examination with Freddy’s lawyer Everson Chatambudza, the lawyer said the presenter became angry when his client terminated their relationship after finding out that she was cheating on him with her boss, Albert Chekai, ZBC Head News and Current Affairs.

Freddy said the alleged victim was also cheating on him with another musician.

“The accused decided to terminate his relationship with you because he found out that she was cheating on him with Albert Chekai (ZBC)and another musician. Is that correct?” Chatambudza asked during cross examination.

She denied the allegations