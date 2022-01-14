Chamisa Predicts Victory In March By-Elections
14 January 2022
By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said he is confident that his party will win the March by-elections.
He posted Friday on his tweeter account:
GET READY FOR VICTORY… We have heard you.We listened and it shall be done as per your command and demand.Timing &strategy is everything.THE NEW WAY.THE NEW WAVE. It’s time for CHANGE.Let’s teach them a lesson. You’re the game changers and we’re unstoppable.#ChoosetheNew
GET READY FOR VICTORY…— nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) January 14, 2022
