Chamisa Predicts Victory In March By-Elections

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said he is confident that his party will win the March by-elections.

He posted Friday on his tweeter account:

GET READY FOR VICTORY… We have heard you.We listened and it shall be done as per your command and demand.Timing &strategy is everything.THE NEW WAY.THE NEW WAVE. It’s time for CHANGE.Let’s teach them a lesson. You’re the game changers and we’re unstoppable.#ChoosetheNew

