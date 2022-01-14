Chegutu Prophet Drugs, Rapes Client

Share

By- A self-styled Chegutu based allegedly drugged his 32-year-old female client before raping her.

The sad development happened in 2017 in Chegutu.

Police said the unnamed spiritualist put an intoxicating substance into a raspberry drink and made the woman drink it before raping her. Police said in a statement:

The ZRP urges members of the public to promptly report all cases of abuse to the Police. On 12/01/22, Police in Harare recorded a case of rape in which a woman (32) was raped by a self proclaimed prophet, on two separate occasions, in 2017 and May 2019 in Chegutu and Harare.

In the [first] incident the suspect put an intoxicating substance into a raspberry drink, made the victim to consume it and raped her.

In the [second] incident, the suspect took advantage of the absence of the victim’s husband and raped her once.

The victim disclosed the matter in December 2021. Investigations are in progress.