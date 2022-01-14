Chiwenga Delays Opening Of Schools

By A Correspondent- The Government has delayed the opening of schools and said that they could be opened in the next three weeks.

This was announced by acting President Constantino Chiwenga in a statement Friday.

He said:

Schools be given at least one week after the next two-weeks lockdown extension, to put preventive public health measures in place before the commencement of the general school calendar depending on the prevailing Coved-19 situation at that time.

The former military boss said teachers and students will be required to wear face masks while in class while all eligible teachers and students are encouraged to be vaccinated for COVID- 19 before the opening of schools.

Chiwenga also urged enforcement officers to conduct regular assessments of compliance in learning institutions, at least on a weekly basis.

The Government late last year delayed the implementation of the 2022 general school calendar indefinitely saying the country was still battling with the Omicron coronavirus variant that is characterised by high infection rates.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) had scheduled schools to resume on the 10th of January.