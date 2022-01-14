Douglas Mwonzora An Enabler Of Mako’s Tormentors

Share

14-01-2022

Douglas Mwonzora is not sincere when he says he is “happy to see Mako”. We all know that Mwonzora is a right hand man of Emmerson Mnangagwa – the very same man who incarcerated Cde Mako for more than 10 months.

Mwonzora dines and wine with the very same evil men and women who jailed Makomborero Haruzivishe for speaking against corruption and abductions.

We all know what Mwonzora represents. He corruptly seized our party headquarters and recalled people’s representatives.

On the other hand Cde Mako is a proponent of people power and people power respects people’s voice and will. By recalling people’s representatives Mwonzora trampled on people’s will.

Mwonzora is a complete antithesis of what Cde Mako represents, so when he is saying he is happy to see Mako out of those prison walls surely it’s a Judas kiss.

If Mwonzora is sincere about Cde Mako’s release, why then did he not utter a single word demanding for Cde Mako’s release in one of his useless State House intercourse with Mnangagwa.

Despite traversing up and down the whole breath of Zimbabwe trying to reverse the will of the people, Mwonzora never bothered to make a short trip to Chikurubi Maximum Prison or Harare Remand Prison to see Cde Mako.

And now he tells us he is happy to see him in good health! Is he genuine Zimbabwe?

RegisterToVoteZw

MukomanaNgaapindeHake

CitizensActionForChange

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson