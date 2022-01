FULL TEXT: ED Goes On Leave, Chiwenga Acting President

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advise that his Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, started his annual vacation yesterday, 13th January 2022. His vacation which runs until 5th February 2022 will be spent in the country.

During this period, Honourable Vice President Retired Dr CGDN Chiwenga, is Acting President.