Manhunt For Inmates Who Escaped From Custody

By A Correspondent- The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for six inmates who escaped from custody while enroute to court.

The six, five of whom are Zimbabweans escaped from police custody while on their way to court at Vosloorus.

Said the SAPS:

SAPS launched a manhunt after 6 inmates escaped from custody. They escaped while enroute to Court at Vosloorus. Accused are: Nkululeko Nkomo, Robert Hlatshwayo, Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo, Mbongiseni Mkandla & Robert Hlatshwayo. #CrimeStop TM