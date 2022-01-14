Mwonzora “Pleased” With Meeting Makomborero And Mafume

Douglas Mwonzora

By A Correspondent- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora said Thursday that he was “pleased” after a chance encounter with two leading members of the rival Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

Mwonzora had a brief meeting with suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and Makomborero Haruzivishe, the latter recently bailed by the High Court after nearly 9 months in remand prison over kidnapping and violence charges.

I was particularly happy to see Mako in good health. We can’t thank Professor (Lovemore) Madhuku enough for the great work he did.

Professor Madhuku was Haruzivishe’s attorney for the High Court bail appeal.