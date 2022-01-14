Owen Ncube Ouster, Zanu PF Holds Weekend Urgent Meeting

Share

By- In an unusual development that signals the deepening of factionalism in Zanu PF, the party will be holding a Politburo meeting in Harare tomorrow, Saturday.

The politburo meeting comes after the firing, Monday of State Security Minister Owen Ncube, by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement last night, Zanu PF national spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa said: “The Secretary for Administration Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Saturday, 15 January 2022 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hours.

“All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp.”