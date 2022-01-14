Police Under Pressure To Arrest Passion Java

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police is under pressure to arrest Passion Java for wearing a police uniform.

Social media is awash with images of Java wearing a female police hat.

Police have arrested several citizens for wearing military gear, including ZRP regalia.

On Thursday, ZRP reluctantly responded to tweets by the public asking them to arrest Java for putting on a police uniform.

“1/2 The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female Police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a Police hat,” .

1/2 The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female Police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a Police hat. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 13, 2022