World Federation Of Trade Unions Condemn Arrest Of Teachers In Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent| The World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) has condemned the arrest of 16 members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) who staged a protest at the National Social Security Authority building demanding the revival of classroom and payment of US$540 in salaries.

“The World Federation of Trade Unions, representing 105 million workers who work and struggle in 133 countries all over the world, reiterates its solidarity with the teachers in Zimbabwe,” WFTU said.