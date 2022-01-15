AK47 Wielding Robbers Pounce On Kezi Couple

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery case in which eight robbers armed with an AK47 rifle, a pistol and a knife pounced at a house in Kezi, Matabeleland South and robbed a couple of money, gold and a vehicle.

ZRP said the robbers got away with ZAR29 000 and USD1 000 cash, 1 150kgs of gold bullion, a 9mm pistol and a Toyota Wish motor vehicle. Pindula News presents the police statement on the case:

The ZRP is investigating a case of Armed Robbery which occurred on 14/01/22 at Maphisa, Kezi, Matabeleland South in which six unknown male adults who were armed with an AK47 rifle, a 9mm star pistol and an okapi knife pounced at a house and robbed a married couple of their ZAR29 000 and USD1 000 cash, 1,150kgs of gold bullion valued at USD78 280, a 9mm pistol and a Toyota Wish motor vehicle.

Police say the robbers also kidnapped the couple’ employee, a 25-year-old man, whom they later dumped in the stolen motor vehicle in Bulawayo.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information on the suspects to contact any nearest Police Station