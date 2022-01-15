Bunjira Devastated By Warriors Loss To Malawi

Former Warriors forward Alois Bunjira, has said he is devastated following Zimbabwe’s 2-1 loss to Malawi in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals this Friday in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe looked set to win the match when Ishmael Wadi headed home Onesmo Bhasera to give the Warriors a short-lived lead.

Malawi equalised almost immediately and scored again in the second half to secure the crucial three points.

Pindula News spoke to Bunjira, a ZIFA presidential aspirant, after the match to get his comment on the match. Bunjira could not hide his frustration over the result.

“We lost and I’m devastated. If we can’t beat teams like Malawi, then we don’t deserve to progress to the next phase. We are where we deserve to be, that is going back home.

Zimbabwe has never been in an easy group than this one but this loss shows that we have a huge problem. Football in Zimbabwe needs a fresh start, I mean everything to do with football.”

He added:

I don’t know, maybe we don’t have the same school of thought as the technical team. I believe team selection is one of the things we got wrong, maybe I am biased because of the way I played back in the day.

We needed (Kuda) Mahachi more than any other player who was available today. We needed a Khama Billiat-type of a player who would make defenders run thereby removing pressure from our strikers.

His remarks resonate with those of Benjani Mwaruwari who is working as an analyst for the AFCON tournament with leading South African sports television channel SuperSport TV.

The former Manchester City player, who was supposed to be in the Warriors team but missed out after contracting COVID-19, said a playmaker was needed.

He singled out Ngezi Platinum Stars player, Denver Mukamba as one player that could have given Zimbabwe better wins.- Pindula News