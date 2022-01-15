Bushiri’s Pastor Shot Dead At Prayer Mountain

By A Correspondent- The Shepherd Bushiri led Enlightened Christian Gathering family has been thrown into mourning after one of South Africa leaders was shot dead at a prayer mountain.

According to Bushiri, Apostle Eric Bhuka was shot dead when he was preparing fpr a Sunday service.



In a statement Bushiri said:

I am greatly pained and grieved to learn of the tragic shooting to death of Apostle Eric Bhuka, one of our ECG Pastors in South Africa.

What’s even troubling is that our Apostle was shot at the prayer mountains, where he went to pray, preparing for the Great Entrance this Sunday.



I celebrate you, Apostle Eric. You came, you preached, you won souls and, at your journey’s end, you have gone back to where we will all return after finishing the mission of preaching Jesus Christ.

Remain blessed, Apostle.