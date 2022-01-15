Chaos At Zanu PF’s Masvingo PCC Meeting

Chaos ran supreme at the most recent Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting after the new provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and his team allegedly smuggled in losing candidates from their faction replacing those who won but belong to the rival faction led by former chair Ezra Chadzamira.

Hell broke loose when the Mavhenyengwa faction replaced Energy Mutodi with Bikita South MP Josiah Sithole whom he thumped during the December 28, 2021 election to book a seat in the provincial frontliners.

Zanu-PF politburo member and secretary for legal affairs Paul Mangwana intervened and told the presiding team led by Fredrick Shava and Monica Mutsvangwa that what was being done was against the party constitution.

A team that is inclined to the former chair Ezra Chadzamira has the majority in the PCC and was hoping to win the slots for the vice chair, commissar and spokesperson among others, but the Mavhenyengwa faction came up with another strategy of appointing instead of going for election or at least by form of consensus.

Sources who spoke to TellZim News said after confirming the provincial leadership winners, Monica Mutsvangwa who was presiding over the process asked people to get into subcommittees and asked the chairpersons to elect the other key positions which they did instead of making everyone vote

“Mutsvangwa asked the chairpersons to go out, elect the Vice chair and other vacant posts after which the process was done. However, they went on to elect other members who lost in the elections into provincial members. The likes of Josiah Sithole who lost to Energy Mutodi in Bikita South and Ephraim Gwanongodza in Chivi replacing Chadzamira’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ Godfrey Mukungunugwa,” said the source

When contacted for comment, Mangwana declined to shed more light saying it was an internal process and everything that was said there was meant to strengthen the party as well as to making sure everything was done according to the party regulations.

“The issues that were discussed and took place are not for the media; they were internal processes and I only made contributions which I thought were going to strengthen the party,” said Mangwana.

“I had no power to stop the process, I was one of the senior members there and also the secretary for legal affairs, so whatever contribution I made there was to make sure that the process goes smoothly. It is not something for the media and public consumption,” said Mangwana

Mutodi confirmed having been replaced by Sithole and said he appealed to Mavhenyengwa who told him that they had not processed his transfer so he cannot be in the provincial executive.

“I won with close to 300 votes ahead of Sithole, but in the list provided by the new chair, I am not there. When I checked with him, he told me that they had not cleared my transfer but surprisingly they allowed me to contest. We have since appealed to the relevant authorities and I am sure the matter will be discussed at the Politiburo,” said Mutodi.

Mavhenyengwa who is also the MP for Zaka North said the process was completed and they have since forgotten about it.

“We have already completed the process and all the vacant posts were filled up. Those who are complaining are just doing so because it is their right and it is normal for losers in any election to complain that they were rigged,” said Mavhenyengwa.

He said as the new chairperson for the province he was ready to work with everyone as the party prepares for 2023 general elections.

“Zanu-PF is for us all and I am now the chairperson, it is no longer important whether you wanted me or not. We have to unite as we prepare for the 2023 elections,” he said.

Mavhenyengwa said the new Vice Chairperson is Trust Mugabe, Secretary for Administration Mathias Tongofa and Roy Bhila for finance.

The new Political Commissar is Brian Munyoro who is Gutu District Chairperson; Simon Muchafa is now the secretary for Transport while Ophias Murambiwa retained the post of secretary for information