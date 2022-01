Chiwenga Announces Lockdown Extension

By A Correspondent- Health Minister and Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has extended the lockdown by two weeks and declared that schools remain closed.

In a statement Friday, Chiwenga said schools and parents would be given a week after the two-week lockdown to prepare for schools if the environment is conducive.

He encouraged the public to continue wearing face masks, sanitise, wash hands with soap, and avoid crowds and gatherings.