Mako Speaks On Horror In Jail

Tinashe Sambiri|Defiant MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member Makomborero Haruzivishe has declared that there is no retreat as far as the people’s struggle is concerned.

Mako made the remarks at a media briefing in Harare on Friday.

He spent 10 months in prison for speaking on behalf of suffering citizens.

Mako took a swipe at the Zanu PF regime for trampling on citizens’ fundamental rights.

Watch video below: