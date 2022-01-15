Mnangagwa Hands Over Power To Chiwenga

Share

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone on his annual leave that is expected to run until February 5 2022.

In a statement released Friday, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga will be Acting President.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advise that His Excellency the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa started his annual vacation yesterday, January 13 2022. His vacation, which runs until February 5 2022 will be spent in the country.

During this period, Honourable Vice President, General (Retired) Dr CGDN Chiwenga, is acting President,” reads the statement issued by Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba.