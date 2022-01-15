President Nelson Chamisa Breaks Silence

By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday broke his silence on the raging debate regarding contestations over the party name, and told his supporters that he was unfazed by Zanu-PF and MDC-T machinations to decimate it.

In an interactive discussion with his followers on Twitter, Chamisa said:

“Get ready for victory, we have heard you. We listened and it shall be done as per your command and demand. Timing and strategy is everything. The new way, the new wave, it is time for change. Let’s teach them a lesson, you are the game changers and we are unstoppable.”

Observers had accused Chamisa of keeping his supporters in the dark over his game plan following the takeover of the party name by the rival faction led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora last week wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) seeking to bar Chamisa from using both the MDC Alliance party name and MDC acronym in by-elections set for March 26.

Chamisa’s party assured supporters that they would contest the upcoming by-elections as MDC Alliance.

“We will participate because as a movement that believes in democratic change, we know and understand the power of the ballot, the collective power of the citizens,” party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

“It’s only when president Chamisa says there is cause to worry that we should then start to worry, so far there isn’t anything of that sort. We are constantly making sure that our eye is on the ball.

“They (Zec) know who the MDC Alliance is. There will be no confusion, remember when (MDC-T vice-president Thokozani) Khupe purported to run away with the name MDC just before the 2018 election, was anybody confused when it came to voting?”

Party vice-president Tendai Biti added: “Those who are pushing us are desperate, but of course, we will consult our people in due course and we will make the right decisions in the best interest of the people of Zimbabwe.

“The MDC is a brand that was built over 20 years. We can’t be forced into a script that we have not written. We can’t be forced to have a dinner that we don’t know who has cooked it.”

The country will on March 26 hold by-elections to fill over 100 council and parliamentary seats left vacant after Mwonzora recalled MDC Alliance councillors and legislators.-newsday