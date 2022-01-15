Two Women Nabbed Over Marijuana Possession

By A Correspondent- Two women were arrested in Mutare, Manicaland province for possession of three 20-litre buckets full of marijuana.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested them at a police checkpoint whilst aboard a Harare-bound bus. Police said in a statement:

On 13/01/22, Police in Chiadzwa, Manicaland arrested two female suspects aged 25 and 35, in connection with a case of illegally possessing dangerous drugs. The suspects who were passengers in a Harare bound bus travelling from Chipinge were intercepted at a Police checkpoint at Hotsprings, Mutare. The bus was searched leading to the recovery of 3x 20-litre containers full of dagga.

Scores of people are being arrested for illegal possession of various drugs including some categorised as “dangerous.”