Zanu PF In Another Chaotic Provincial Elections Review Meeting

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has announced a politburo meeting to review the December 28 chaotic party’s provincial elections.

According to Mutsvangwa the meeting will be held today at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

‘The Secretary for Administration Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Saturday, January 15 2022 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000hours.

All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp,” he said.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed are the post-mortem on the just ended provincial elections and preparations on the upcoming by-elections, among other issues.