Zanu PF In Vote Buying Ahead Of March By-Elections

By Zanu PF’s Mutare province has launched campaigns for the March by-elections, dishing out fertilizers to prospective voters.

In Manicaland, there are two vacant seats in the National Assembly in Dangamvura/Chikanga and Mutasa South constituencies.

The province has seven vacant seats in the Mutare council.

Addressing scores of Zanu supporters in ward on Thursday, Mutare district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Binali Yard confirmed that the ruling party had kick-started its by-election campaigns.

“We are launching our by-elections campaign today (Thursday) without candidates. We are waiting for the party leadership to guide us on the subject of candidates,” Yard said.

“We are giving you fertilizers. Put it to good use.”

Zanu PF has been accused of vote-buying in the past. Food-for-votes has been cited as the party’s favourite strategy during the electioneering period. NewsDay is reliably informed that the province has already endorsed some candidates to represent the party.

Sources in Mutare said central committee member Esau Mupfumi was endorsed by the provincial leadership to represent the party in the Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency.

Mupfumi is the area’s former MP.

The seat fell vacant after MDC Alliance MP Prosper Mutseyami was recalled from Parliament last year by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

In Mutasa South constituency, Zanu PF will be represented by Misheck Mugadza.

-NewsDay