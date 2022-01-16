ED Hints At Mandatory Vaccination On The Streets

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday threatened to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, saying his government has sourced enough vaccinations to inoculate everyone.

Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing a ZANU PF politburo meeting in Harare. He said:

Altogether we have now received over 12 million doses from China as donations. So there is no need for anybody to remain unvaccinated.

There are so many vaccine doses that we will soon be stopping people on the streets to vaccinate them.

I would like to commend those who have heeded my clarion call to get a booster vaccine dose.

Government will continue mobilising vaccines to ensure that lives and livelihoods are saved and protected.

In the same issue of risk reduction, I call upon the nation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and adhere to the set containment measures.

According to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Saturday, 15 January 2022, 4 203 858 have received one dose, 3 228 693 have been jabbed twice, while a paltry 25 798 have received booster shots.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga extended the Level Two COVID-19 lockdown measures by a further two weeks.

He hinted that schools may be reopened in the second week of February.-standard